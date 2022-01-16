America's Funniest Home Videos Honoring Original Host Bob Saget

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who passed on January 9th, left an enduring legacy behind with his three most famous television shows in Full House, How I Met Your Mother, and arguably the most successful reality comedy series in America's Funniest Home Videos, which continues to thrive through the YouTube generation. The series created by Vin Di Bona, which premiered in 1989, has been an enduring staple in households since Saget's stint as the original host until 1996. There has been several since with John Fugelsang, Daisy Fuentes, Tom Bergeron, and now Alfonso Ribeiro.

"Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone on to entertain not only America, but the world," the show said in a statement. "Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud, and oftentimes, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob." The show's YouTube page features a preview asking viewers to consider donating to Scleroderma Research Foundation, which Saget championed for following his sister's passing. The clip features Ribeiro introducing the retrospective at "Bob Being Bob" featuring the series first original theme "The Funny Things You Do" by Jill Colucci, Stewart Harris, and Dan Slider.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bob Saget Memorial Tribute (https://youtu.be/Uw-nCsdaD2E)

The compilation features Saget's various entrances in front of the audience involving a surfboard, minicars, going through a window on the set, an oversized puppet spider, and a live monkey. The clip then shifts to the 20th anniversary of AFV where Bergeron asks Saget for the inspiration for his various voiceovers before featuring the home videos and Saget's performance with silly music in the background. One of those he describes was Jerry Lewis along with his four other go-to voices before somber piano music plays. The tribute airs on January 16 on ABC.