Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Among Us, cbs studios, Innersloth, preview

Among Us: Innersloth Shares Title Trailer for Upcoming Animated Series

Check out the title trailer for CBS Studios, Innersloth, and Titmouse's adult animated series adaptation of the popular video game Among Us.

Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the 'Impostor' or fall victim to its murderous designs. That's what players have come to expect from the hit video game, and that's exactly what they'll be getting when CBS Studios, Innersloth, and Titmouse premiere their animated series adaptation of Among Us. With Owen Dennis creating & executive-producing the series under a CBS Studios deal, the series features Randall Park (Fresh Off The Boat) as Red, Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us) as Purple, Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) as Orange, Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" film trilogy) as Green, Patton Oswalt (We All Scream) as White, Debra Wilson (MADtv) as Yellow, Phil LaMarr (MADtv) as Brown, and Wayne Knight (Seinfeld) as Lime. With the adult animated series in the "Coming Soon" stage, we have a title trailer to pass along that offers you some more insight into who's who – before some of them go RIP.

"Patient Crewmates are rewarded with a pizza party (totally safe) (not a trap)," read the Instagram post. "Work on the #AmongUsAnimated show is progressing nicely!!! 💪💪💪" Here's a look at the preview image that was released by both Innersloth and CBS Studios at the end of this past January:

Innersloth is a small independent game studio most notable for creating Among Us and The Henry Stickmin Collection. Founded by Forest Willard and Marcus Bromander in 2015, they duo made the games they wanted to and hoped people would want to play them. Innersloth is mainly based around Seattle, USA, but has employees and partners all across the globe.

With Titmouse (Big Mouth, Star Trek: Lower Decks) set as the animation studio, Dennis will executive-produce alongside Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander & Carl Neisser of Innersloth, as well as alongside Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio & Ben Kalina of Titmouse. CBS Eye Animation Productions produces in association with Innersloth.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!