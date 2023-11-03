Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, wga

AMPTP Responding to SAG-AFTRA with New Offer to End Strike: Report

Reports are AMPTP is responding to SAG-AFTRA's proposals with an offer it hopes will end the strike; SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher posted.

Article Summary AMPTP is reportedly set to offer a new proposal to SAG-AFTRA to end the 113-day-long strike.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher urges AMPTP CEOs to return to help 'seal the deal'.

Over the past several days, negotiations have been spearheaded by SAG-AFTRA Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland and AMPTP head Carol Lombardini.

If a tentative agreement is reached, it would be similar to DGA's and WGA's agreements.

Three days into November and on the 113th day of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP strike, reports are that the studios & streamers are preparing to take SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher's social media advice from earlier today (more on that in a minute). Reports are that AMPTP is preparing a response to the union's two proposals with an overall offer that the studios & streamers hope can lead to a tentative agreement. If the makings of a deal are there, the two sides could spend the weekend finalizing the framework for a new three-year contract (similar to what went down with the DGA and WGA). And as of this writing, there doesn't appear to be any serious rumblings that the AMPTP's proposal is being tagged as a "last, best & final" offer.

On Wednesday night, SAG-AFTRA messaged its members to inform them that they had met that day "to discuss and finalize our response to the AMPTP AI counter-proposal" that the union received from the AMPTP on Tuesday. "The negotiators then met with AMPTP representatives for more than three hours" on Wednesday afternoon and evening "to present and review our revised proposal." SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee added in their update that it was still awaiting "the AMPTP's response to our comprehensive counter proposal package, which we gave them on Saturday, addressing outstanding issues." And that brought us to Thursday – with no response from the AMPTP leading to no formal talks between SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland's and AMPTP President Carol Lombardini's teams. Meanwhile, Drescher had a brief but important message for the studios & streamers at the end of an Instagram post: "TGIF! Let's hope the AMPTP CEOs resurface with a seal-the-deal counter! 🙏💪🤞🏽":

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!