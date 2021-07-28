Anansi Boys: Delroy Lindo Joins Amazon Series Adapt in Key Lead Role

A week after learning that Neil Gaiman and actor/comedian Sir Lenny Henry would be teaming up to write a six-episode live-action limited series adaptation of Anansi Boys for Amazon, fans are learning who is set to join the cast in a pivotal lead role. Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight, Da 5 Bloods) is reportedly set for the role of Anansi/Mr. Nancy. Anansi Boys follows Charlie Nancy, a young man who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father, Mr. Nancy (Lindo). But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that his father was Anansi: the trickster god of stories. And he learns that he has a brother. Now his brother, Spider, is entering Charlie's life, determined to make it more interesting but making it a lot more dangerous. "Delroy Lindo is a giant of the stage and the screen, and we are so lucky to have him," Gaiman said in a statement. "I cannot wait to see his gravitas and charm being deployed for the benefit of Anansi Boys, as he plays an unreliable father with hidden depths."

With filming set to kick off in Scotland later this year, Gaiman and Henry will write along with Arvind Ethan David, Kara Smith, and Racheal Ofori. Gaiman and Douglas Mackinnon will serve as co-showrunners, with Hanelle M. Culpepper (Star Trek: Picard) directing the pilot and Jermain Julien (Grantchester) and Azhur Saleem (Doctor Who) also directing for the series. Amazon Studios, The Blank Corporation, Endor Productions, and Red Production Company will produce. Gaiman, Henry, Mackinnon, Culpepper, Hilary Bevan Jones, and Richard Fee will serve as executive producers, with Paul Frift producing.

I've been hinting for, well, over a year now, that there are two big TV shows I'm making. Last month, we announced Good Omens 2. Here's a clue to what the other one might be… pic.twitter.com/0x4HaZWS9s — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 21, 2021 Show Full Tweet

"Anansi Boys began around 1996, from a conversation I had with Lenny Henry about writing a story that was diverse and part of the culture that we both loved. I wrote a novel, an (I hope) joyous and funny book about a dead god and his two sons, about birds and ghosts and beasts and cops, based in Caribbean and African tales. It was my first number one NYT Bestseller, and went on to become a beloved and award-winning book," Gaiman said in his statement when the news was first announced. "Anansi Boys as a TV series has been a long time coming — I first started working with Endor and Red on making it over a decade ago. We needed Amazon Prime to come on board and embrace our vision, we needed a lead director with the craft and vision of Hanelle Culpepper, we needed the creative and technical wizardry of Douglas Mackinnon, who worked out how we could push the bounds of the possible to shoot a story set all over the world in a huge studio outside Edinburgh, and we needed the rest of the amazing talents that nobody knows about yet," he added.

Henry continued, "I've been a huge fan, and couch sleeping friend, of Neil Gaiman's for over 30 years and I have loved being a part of the Anansi Boys' creative team. I love that we're going to have a suitably diverse cast and crew to tell this joyous story. What's great is that the whole production is listening and ensuring that inclusion is happening and is being seen to be done."

