Andor: New "Rogue One" Prequel Spinoff Series Images, Key Art Released

Earlier today, "Star Wars" fans were treated to the official trailer for Tony Gilroy (Rogue One), Disney+ & Lucasfilm's upcoming live-action Andor series, with Diego Luna appearing on ABC's Good Morning America to officially roll out the newest preview of the spinoff prequel. But that was far from all that the streamer and studio had to share, as you're about to see. Along with the newest (and coolest) key art poster for the series, we also have a set of ten new images for everyone to comb over… including a look at the return of Forest Whitaker's Saw Gerrera.

Previously, Gilroy confirmed a two-season, five-year story timeline that will spell out over 24 episodes. The first 12-episode season will cover the first year of Cassian Andor's (Luna) story and the rise of the Rebellion. The second 12-episode season will then cover the other four years before a narrative hand-off to Rogue One. With the series set to hit streaming screens on September 21st with three episodes Not August 31, as previously announced), here's a look at the official trailer for Disney+ & Lucasfilm's upcoming Andor:

The "Andor" series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Joining Luna are Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Forest Whitaker (reprising Saw Gerrera), Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter" franchise), Robert Emms (His Dark Materials), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius). Gilroy serves as both the series creator and showrunner, with Toby Haynes (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 8, 9,10), Susanna White (Episodes 4, 5, 6) & Benjamin Caron (Episodes 7, 11,12) directing. Writers include Tony Gilroy (Episodes 1,2, 3,11,12), Dan Gilroy (Episodes 4, 5, 6), Stephen Schiff (Episode 7) & Beau Willimon (Episodes 8, 9,10); with Luna, Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna & Michelle Rejwan executive producing. Produced by Lucasfilm, Andor premieres on September 21.