Andor Preview Images Offer New Looks at Cassian, Bix Caleen & More

We know what you're thinking. You can't believe that there's still a month to go until the three-episode premiere of Tony Gilroy (Rogue One), Disney+ & Lucasfilm's upcoming Diego Luna-starring Andor. Well, it seems like the studio & streamer are feeling your pain and trying to make the wait as tolerable as possible. To that end, we have a pretty sizeable set of preview images to pass along, offering new looks at Luna's Cassian Andor, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard), Maarva (Fiona Shaw), Eedy Karn (Kathryn Hunter), Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), Kravas (Lee Boardman), Verlo (Stephen Wight). Enjoy!

Earlier this month, Disney+ released a key art poster that also substitutes as a calendar of when the season's episode will debut:

Previously, Gilroy confirmed a two-season, five-year story timeline that will spell out over 24 episodes. The first 12-episode season will cover the first year of Cassian Andor's (Luna) story and the rise of the Rebellion. The second 12-episode season will then cover the other four years before a narrative hand-off to Rogue One. With the series set to hit streaming screens on September 21st with three episodes, here's a look at the official trailer for Disney+ & Lucasfilm's upcoming Star Wars: Andor:

The "Andor" series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Joining Luna are Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Forest Whitaker (reprising Saw Gerrera), Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter" franchise), Robert Emms (His Dark Materials), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius). Gilroy serves as both the series creator and showrunner, with Toby Haynes (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 8, 9,10), Susanna White (Episodes 4, 5, 6) & Benjamin Caron (Episodes 7, 11,12) directing. Writers include Tony Gilroy (Episodes 1,2, 3,11,12), Dan Gilroy (Episodes 4, 5, 6), Stephen Schiff (Episode 7) & Beau Willimon (Episodes 8, 9,10); with Luna, Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna & Michelle Rejwan executive producing. Produced by Lucasfilm, Andor premieres September 21.