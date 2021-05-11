Animal Kingdom Season 5: The Codys Fight for Their Future This July

The fifth season of TNT's Animal Kingdom finds Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and Joshua "J" Cody's (Finn Cole) facing an uncertain future while still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's (Ellen Barkin) death- and that includes family out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance as each of them looks to come out on top. And let's not forget that the Codys are still digging for intel on Pamela Johnson- the beneficiary of Smurf's estate. Meanwhile back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf begins forging her own path- raising Pope and Julia while also leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends. So with all of that in play and ready to explode, viewers were teased that there would be a "big announcement' coming on Tuesday- and it did, with news that the fifth season will hit TNT screens on July 11 at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT.

Jasper Polish (Force of Nature), Darren Mann (Fortunate Son), Kevin Csolak (Boardwalk Empire), and Stevie Lynn Jones (Nancy Drew) are set to join the cast in recurring roles during what's expected to be a 2022 debut for the sixth and final season. Now here's a look at "who's who" during the show's final run, beginning with Polish's Julia- a beautiful, intelligent, and edgy. Although she's an excellent student, she's also the type of chick who sells tabs of LSD because she thinks it's cool. She's torn between loving and hating her mother, Smurf.

Csolak's Andrew is intense and struggling with an undiagnosed mental illness. He possesses a simmering rage but also instinctively searches for redemption as he struggles with his darkest impulses. He is completely devoted to Smurf, to his best friend Baz, and his twin sister Julia. Mann's Baz is a charismatic opportunist who will do whatever is necessary to ensure his own safety. He's not above pitting the other kids against each other in his effort to ingratiate himself with Smurf, who sees him more as a partner (personally and professionally) than as her adopted son. Stevie Lynn Jones' Penny is an intelligent, beautiful young woman in her early 20s. A rule breaker in her youth, she's trying to stay on the straight and narrow. She's stuck in a loveless marriage to a Marine- though she and she and J will become dangerously close.