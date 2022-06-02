Animal Kingdom Season 6 Trailer: Can The Codys Outrun Their Past?

For Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and J (Finn Cole), this is it. One final run. With TNT's sixth & final season of Animal Kingdom set to premiere in a little more than two weeks, the official trailer finds The Codys looking for a fresh start as they look to move things in the right direction. But just when the boys think they've finally gotten their house in order to elevate the "family business" to new heights, a metaphorical "old ghost" and a literal dead body from Pope's past come back to haunt him- and could ignite a fire that takes the entire family down with him.

With The Codys' making their final run starting Sunday, June 19, with two back-to-back episodes, here's a look at the official teaser for TNT's Animal Kingdom (followed by a look back at the official teaser:

In the final season of TNT's adrenaline-fueled family crime drama, the Cody boys discover that they can't outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy. Revenge, betrayal, and a reckoning with long-forgotten violence lead to an explosive conclusion six seasons in the making.

Jasper Polish (Force of Nature), Darren Mann (Fortunate Son), Kevin Csolak (Boardwalk Empire), and Stevie Lynn Jones (Nancy Drew) are set to join the cast in recurring roles during what's expected to be a 2022 debut for the sixth and final season. Now here's a look at "who's who" during the show's final run, beginning with Polish's Julia- a beautiful, intelligent, and edgy. Although she's an excellent student, she's also the type of chick who sells tabs of LSD because she thinks it's cool. She's torn between loving and hating her mother, Smurf.

Csolak's Andrew is intense and struggling with an undiagnosed mental illness. He possesses a simmering rage but also instinctively searches for redemption as he struggles with his darkest impulses. He is completely devoted to Smurf, to his best friend Baz, and his twin sister Julia. Mann's Baz is a charismatic opportunist who will do whatever is necessary to ensure his own safety. He's not above pitting the other kids against each other in his effort to ingratiate himself with Smurf, who sees him more as a partner (personally and professionally) than as her adopted son. Stevie Lynn Jones' Penny is an intelligent, beautiful young woman in her early 20s. A rule breaker in her youth, she's trying to stay on the straight and narrow. She's stuck in a loveless marriage to a Marine- though she and she and J will become dangerously close.