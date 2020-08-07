Animaniacs: Yakko, Wakko, Dot & Friends Take Over Hulu This November

Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are set to blast their way out of the Warner Bros. Water Tower once again on Friday, November 20. That's when Hulu's revival of classic cartoon Animaniacs hits our screen with a 13-episode first season. Notice how we used "first" there? That's because the streaming service also announced that the series will be back for a second 13-episode season (sometime in 2021). And let's be clear, they're bringing back the usual suspects- including Pinky and the Brain!

Rob Paulsen is set as Yakko Warner/Pinky/Dr. Scratchansniff, Jess Harnell as Wakko Warner, and Tress MacNeille as Dot. Maurice LaMarche will voice the Brain and Squit, and voice acting legend Frank Welker returns as Ralph T. Guard. Behind the scenes, Steven Spielberg, Sam Register, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Wellesley Wild will executive produce, with Gabe Swarr co-executive producing. Premiering in 1993, the original series ran for two seasons on FOX Kids before making the move over to then-new Kids' WB (which also included Tiny Toom Adventures, Pinky and the Brain, and Batman: The Animated Series).

A brand-new version of the iconic family-friendly cartoon series for the whole family as the Warner siblings, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain will also return to continue their quest for world domination in each of the 13 episodes. Executive producers Steven Spielberg, Sam Register, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey and Wellesley Wild. Gabe Swarr serves as a co-executive producer. Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation.