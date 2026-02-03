Posted in: Anime, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: Animeigo, Discotek

AnimEigo Sets First Wave of "Deep Dives" Classic Anime for Blu-Ray

AnimEigo is set to release scores of classic anime on Blu-Ray through the new Discotek "Deep Dives" line. Here's a look at the first wave...

Article Summary AnimEigo and Discotek partner to launch the Deep Dives Blu-ray line for classic anime collectors.

20-30 vintage anime titles from Discotek’s catalog will be available each month via MediaOCD’s store.

First wave features highlights like Galaxy Express 999, Lupin the Third, Kimagure Orange Road, and more.

AnimEigo continues to preserve influential anime with high-quality Blu-ray editions and restorations.

AnimEigo's parent company, MediaOCD, has partnered with fellow classic anime company Discotek Media to begin offering Discotek's home media catalog for direct purchase on the MediaOCD website. Discotek Media is a North American distributor known for licensing, restoring, and releasing a wide array of classic, cult, and niche anime, often featuring high-definition remasters and comprehensive special features. The new initiative is called DISCOTEK DEEP DIVES and will begin adding 20-30 classic anime titles from the vast Discotek Media catalog each month, prioritizing ones that are becoming hard to find. These Blu-ray releases will be available for pre-order for a few weeks before shipping.

AnimEigo is fighting the good fight by bringing classic anime titles that have been the most influential series and movies, shaping the last 30 years of manga and anime, all the way to the titles out today.

AnimEigo Discotek Deep Dive Anime Titles – The First Wave

The following titles have been added for January pre-order and will begin shipping by mid-February. Anime fans are invited to check back each month for a fresh roster of titles.

MediaOCD is a Los Angeles-based post-production company founded in 2011 that specializes in high-quality video restoration, mastering, and authoring content for Blu-ray, DVD, and streaming applications. Known for its obsessive, technical approach, it has produced over 1,300,000 discs for clients like Discotek Media, IFC Films, and Bandai Namco Holdings. The company also publishes classic anime and indie films under its Whole Grain Pictures label and via AnimEigo, which MediaOCD acquired in 2024.

