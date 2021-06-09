Dave Bautista Says Donald Trump Poops in Backwards Pants

Former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood megastar has long feuded with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer Donald Trump. But since Bautista helped President Joe Biden soundly defeat Trump in a legitimate election and Trump was forced to leave office after fomenting a minor insurrection, The Animal has turned his attention toward other enemies in the Republican party. But sometimes, people demand you play the hits, so Bautista returned to firing shots at the disgraced former president this week under the guise of insulting Alabama Congressmen Mo Brooks.

Bautista responded to a post by Brooks bragging about receiving an endorsement from Trump, saying, "So you're honored to be endorsed by a traitor who shits in the pants he puts on backwards? Wow! Your life took a weird turn somewhere."

This isn't the first time Bautista has accused the former president of defecating in his pants. Last year, Bautista revealed that Trump wore a diaper at WrestleMania 23, where his champion, Bobby Lashley, defeated Umaga, the champion of Vince McMahon, in the Battle of the Billionaires. Bautista didn't offer evidence to support his claim that the former president poops in his pants, but as a former WWE Champion, Dave Bautista carries a lot of credibility, so the anus… we mean onus is on Donald Trump and his supporters to prove that Bautista is wrong and the former president does not in fact poop in pants he is wearing backward. The ball's in your court.

Technically, Bleeding Cool could launch an investigation into the claims ourselves, but unfortunately, we have devoted all of our resources into monitoring the twitter feed of Dave Bautista and other pro wrestlers for the purpose of creating political clickbait, so we have nothing left to pay for fact-checking or investigative journalism. Thanks for reading, and stick with Bleeding Cool, your number one most comprehensive source for news about Dave Bautista's tweets.*

*- if you exclude Dave Bautista's Twitter page, which is technically the most comprehensive source.