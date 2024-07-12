Posted in: AMC, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, mayfair witches, sdcc

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Mayfair Witches Set for SDCC

AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches will have a joint panel at SDCC on Saturday, July 27th.

With the second season of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's (Perry Mason, Weeds) Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman, and Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire having recently wrapped and filming still underway on the second season of Showrunner Esta Spalding's Alexandria Daddario and Harry Hamlin-starring second season of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, we were wondering what AMC might have in store when it comes to the "Immortal Universe" and San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2024. Set for Saturday, July 27th (5 pm – 6:15 pm PT)) in Ballroom 20, the "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe" Panel will include Jones, Reid, Zaman, Hayles, Spalding, Daddario, Hamlin, "Immortal Universe" EP Mark Johnson, and many others. And yes, there will be some teases about what's ahead for each respective series. Here's a look at the key art announcement that was released earlier today:

As for the videos we have waiting for you below, they are both great opportunities to learn more about IWTV Season 2. In "Inside 'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2: Show Me More," the cast and creative team walk us through what it took to get the entire season going (and also includes a look at how Bogosian's Daniel would look with fangs). In "Behind the Scenes of the Season 2 Finale: Interview with the Vampire," the focus is on the season wrap-up:

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!