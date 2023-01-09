Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Episode 2 Preview: Rowan's Losing Control With a new episode hitting AMC this weekend, here's a look at the official trailer and preview images for Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches S01E02.

AMC's Anne Rice series universe expanded in a very big way this past weekend, with Interview with the Vampire giving way to Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. And without doing a deep dive this soon into spoilers, let's just say that the season opener left Alexandra Daddario's Dr. Rowan Fielding with a whole lot to process and a whole lot of unanswered questions. Will she get the answers she needs with this weekend's next episode, "The Dark Place"? Thankfully, we have a new promo and an interesting set of preview images to pass along to help you piece together the season's puzzle (and no cheating with the books if you haven't read Rice's works yet).

Here's a Look at Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches S01E02 "The Dark Place"

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 2 "The Dark Place": Written by Mike Goldbach and directed by Michael Uppendahl, the next chapter finds Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) out of control and unfit to perform surgeries in the aftermath of Ellie's death. Making matters worse, her paranoia that someone's been following her has turned out to be true. Meanwhile, in New Orleans, Deirdre (Annabeth Gish) and her mysterious companion Lasher (Jack Huston), work together to bring Rowan home. Now, here's a look at the preview images that were released as well as the promo for the January 15th episode:

Written and executive produced by Esta Spaulding (On Becoming a God in Central Florida) & Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex), with Spaulding serving as showrunner, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches focuses on intuitive young neurosurgeon Rowan, who discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) aka Rowan and Harry Hamlin (Mad Men, L.A. Law) aka Cortland Mayfair star, with Annabeth Gish (The Fall of the House of Usher; Midnight Mass) recurring as Diedre with Tongayi Chirisa (Palm Springs, Antebellum) on board as series regular Ciprien Grieve. Beth Grant (Rain Man, No Country for Old Men) is set to recur as Carlotta, with Erica Gimpel (God Friended Me) recurring as Ellie and Jen Richards (Her Story) playing Jojo. Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Boardwalk Empire) will be taking on the role of Lasher, a powerful, shape-shifting entity who has been bound to the Mayfair witches for hundreds of years.