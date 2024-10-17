Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, mayfair witches

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Returns January 2025 (Season 2 Preview)

Returning on January 5, 2025, here's a look at AMC's Alexandria Daddario and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2.

Late last month, we learned that another member of "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe" would be returning soon – with Alexandria Daddario and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches dropping a teaser to let us know that the second season would hit screens in Early 2025. Thanks to New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024), we not only have a premiere date (January 5, 2025) but also an extended sneak preview that builds on a previous teaser in some truly creepy ways.

Here's the exclusive first look that was released earlier today, with Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches set to hit AMC and AMC+ screens beginning on January 5, 2025:

In addition to Daddario and Hamlin, the series stars Jack Huston as Lasher and Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve. For the upcoming second season, Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction, Boo Bitch, This is the Year) has joined the cast as a series regular, with Ted Levine (Big Sky, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Tiny Beautiful Things) tapped as a recurring guest star and Thora Birch (American Beauty, Hocus Pocus, The Walking Dead) as a guest star. In addition, Ian Pirie (The Last Duel, Halo), Franka Potente (Titans, Claws), and Callan McAuliffe (The Walking Dead) have also joined the cast.

Jirrels stars as Moira Mayfair, Rowan Fielding's (Daddario) cousin and a mind reader, who blames the family and Lasher for the death of her sister Tessa. Levine stars as Julien Mayfair, Cortland's (Hamlin) father, a master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the family. Birch stars as Gifford Mayfair, a self-deprecating tarot reader and wannabe bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house.

Based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, AMC's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding, who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. In addition to Daddario and Hamlin, the series stars Jack Huston as Lasher and Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve. The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, Showrunner Rolin Jones, and Mark Taylor, with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

