Another Life: Grimdark Netflix SciFi Series Shares Season 2 Clip

Netflix posted a clip from the second season of Another Life, the flawed and grim Science Fiction series starring Katee Sackhoff on Day 2 of Geeked Week. The first season of the series premiered back in 2019. It ended on a cliffhanger. Good thing Netflix renewed it, right?

Here's a look at the clip, with the series set to return sometime this fall:

Another Life Season 2: After a massive alien artifact lands on Earth, Niko Breckinridge leads an interstellar mission to track down its source and make first contact.

Some Thoughts on Another Life

Another Life is a combination of the "sad astronaut" and "the aliens are out to get us" subgenres of Science Fiction. It followed one storytelling rule: everything goes to hell. This means everyone makes a really bad decision in order for everything to go to hell. People do bad things in space and get killed. Grim moral decisions are made. It's a dumbed-down version of the Battlestar Galactica playbook, which is probably why they cast Katee Sackhoff as the main character. She's the main Sad Astronaut of the show, the leader of the mission to establish first contact with an alien species whose agenda is utterly unknown.

It's a grim and gritty sad astronaut alien first contact story where everything and everyone is screwed. Some people must like this kind of Science Fiction or they wouldn't keep making them and Netflix wouldn't have picked it up. This is not "Idiot Ball" writing so much as "Grimdark Ball" writing. The writer's room must be a barrel of laughs with the staff thinking up all the ways these miserable astronauts and the people on Earth can make the worst possible decisions so that things can get even more progressively miserable and grim as they go along. We're curious what the viewing figures are like for Netflix. It's been two years since the first season. Do people remember Another Life is still around?

Anyway, at least it gives Sackhoff a job which is never a bad thing. You can see from the clip that season 2 is all about the real consequences of the Really Bad Decision she made at the end of season 1. Season 2 of Another Life premieres in the fall, while the first season is currently streaming on Netflix.

