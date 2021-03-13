Apollo Crews to Challenge Big E at WWE Fastlane

Apollo Crews will once again challenge Big E for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Fastlane later this month. But unlike the last seven or eight times Apollo Crews faced Big E for the Intercontinental Championship, this time will be totally different. Why? Because unlike other Apollo Crews, this Apollo Crews can speak with a Nigerian accent.

Big E made his return to WWE Smackdown last night after a weeks-long absence caused by Crews, who assaulted Big E with steel stairs on Smackdown weeks ago. Big E cut a blistering promo on Crews and challenged him to a match on the spot. But Crews did not respond, so it was Sami Zayn who ended up accepting Big E's challenge. However, Crews crashed the end of the match and put another beatdown on Big E.

In an interview with WWE.com after the show, published on YouTube, Crews was asked to explain himself.

"Apollo, why did you attack Big E when you could have just accepted the challenge for the Intercontinental Championship?" asked Alyse Ashton, who has been working here long enough that she should know better.

"Is it not obvious? Eh?" replied Crews. "Listen, I don't come when Big E calls my name. I don't come when anybody calls my name. I'm a descendant of Nigerian royalty. Do you understand that people like Big E, they cater to me? I gladly accept your challenge for the Intercontinental title at Fastlane."

WWE made the match official for Fastlane, taking place on Sunday, March 21st. Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship joins Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship and Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.