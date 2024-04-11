Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: apple, apple tv, Dark Matter, joel edgerton

Dark Matter Eps. 1 & 2 Hit Apple TV+ on May 8th: Official Trailer

Set for a two-episode premiere on May 8th, Apple TV+ released a trailer for the sci-fi series Dark Matter, based on the Blake Crouch novel.

Dark Matter is a new series coming to Apple TV+ starting with the first two episodes on May 8th. It stars Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, and Oakes Fegley, and is based on the popular novel by Blake Crouch. He serves as creator, executive producer, showrunner, and writer on the show, so I guess you can say the show is really going to be his vision brought to the screen.

Dark Matter: Yet Another Sci-Fi Series At Apple

Here's a look at the official logline: "Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, "Dark Matter" is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night, while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself." Crouch serves as creator, executive producer, showrunner & writer alongside executive producers Matt Tolmach & David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions and Edgerton. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television.

I have never read the book this is based around, but I feel like I am the only one who hasn't, so this should be huge. Here is the problem: it is on Apple TV+, and for all the people I know who have read the book, not a single one of them is subscribed to the service. I don't know the solution to that problem, but they need to fix it at some point. This looks like it should be a solid watch, and nobody will be able to find it.

New episodes will debut on Wednesdays. The series will run for nine episodes.

