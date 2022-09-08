Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm Trailer Previews Our ATHF Heroes' Reunion

It was during last month's Adult Swim Festival Block Party in Philly that we got our first look at the upcoming reunion between Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Hunger Force "teammates" Master Shake, Frylock & Meatwad (and Carl) set to take place during the film, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. Now, we're getting a look at the official trailer offering more clues as to what tore the ATHF apart… and the danger that brings them back together.

Now here's a look at the official trailer for Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, coming to Digital, 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray on November 8, 2022, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. In addition, the film will hit HBO Max and Adult Swim next year:

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm features everyone's favorite rascals, the Aqua Teens: the brainy Frylock, the mouthy Master Shake, the loveable Meatwad, and everyone's favorite perverted neighbor, Carl, as they split up then get back together to fight everyone's favorite corporate overlord, Amazin, led by everyone's favorite tech mogul, Neil (voiced by everyone's favorite Peter Serafinowicz) and his trusty scientist sidekick, Elmer (Paul Walter Hauser, who is everyone's favorite).

The film stars Carey Means ("Aqua Teen Hunger Force," "The Brak Show") as Frylock, Dana Snyder ("Aqua Teen Hunger Force," "Squidbillies") as Master Shake, and co-creator Dave Willis ("Squidbillies," "Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell") as Meatwad. The film also stars Peter Serafinowicz ("The Tick"), Paul Walter Hauser ("Black Bird"), Natasha Rothwell ("White Lotus"), Robert Smigel ("Bob's Burgers") and Tim Robinson ("Detroiters"). The movie was written and directed by series creators Matt Maiellaro & Dave Willis and produced by Williams Street Productions. In 2023, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm will also be available for streaming on HBO Max and will air on Adult Swim. And just in case HBO Max is considering going "Batgirl" on the film, Willis already has a backup plan in mind (though he's going to need a lot of lawn chairs and blankets):

Movie is done! If it gets cancelled, I will screen it for free in my back yard. https://t.co/FX7SAIJXzn — Dave Willis (@DaveWillis2) August 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm is priced to own on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack (USA $39.99 SRP; Canada $44.98 SRP) and Blu-ray (USA $29.98 SRP; Canada $39.99 SRP) as well as on Digital. Preorders will be available on August 7, 2022.