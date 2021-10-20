Aquaman: King of Atlantis Preview: Did Someone Say, "Trident Battle"?

This Thursday brings the second installment of HBO Max's hit animated mini-series event Aquaman: King of Atlantis, boasting a voice cast that includes Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Aquaman, Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Mera, Thomas Lennon (Reno 911) as Vulko, and Dana Snyder (Jellystone!) as Ocean Master. In "Chapter Two: Primordeus,' Aquaman can't seem to shake his brother's attempts to overthrow him. Once more, he must prove why he's the right man for the throne- even if means heading to the far side of the earth to uncover a horror-tinged mystery.

Set to return on Thursday, October 21st, with "Chapter Two: Primordious," here's a look at a preview of HBO Max's Aquaman: King of Atlantis:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Exclusive Clip | Aquaman: King of Atlantis – Chapter 2 | HBO Max Family (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cn8ej7v1fKE)

Aquaman: King of Atlantis "Chapter Two: Primodeus": After Ocean Master takes his throne, Aquaman grows increasingly frustrated with the city's blind acceptance. To recover his rightful spot, and win the approval of his subjects, Aquaman goes after Ocean Master and ends up on a journey to the far side of the earth. There, Aquaman and Mera find themselves in the middle of a horror-tinged mystery involving a strange Fisherman, mutated fish, and a creepy island!

Now here's a look at the opening minutes to the series opener followed by a look back at the official trailer and overview, with the first episode of the action-packed mini-series Aquaman: King of Atlantis (currently streaming on HBO Max):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: First Four Minutes | Aquaman: King of Atlantis – Chapter 1 | HBO Max Family (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjtJQpUpMx0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Aquaman: King of Atlantis | Official Trailer | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdjG44HX7Fc&t=1s)

It's Aquaman's first day on the job as King of Atlantis and he's got a LOT of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two trusted royal advisors to back him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess. As he faces unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time, and his own half-brother's attempts to overthrow him, Aquaman must rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects—and himself—that he's the right man for the throne!

Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunners and co-executive producers on the HBO Max project. The series is executive produced by James Wan (Aquaman, Malignant), Atomic Monster's Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home), and Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing), as well as Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!).