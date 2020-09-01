Archer Recaps Series Ahead of Season 11 (Yes, Even "The Coma Years")

Okay, let's be honest. It's pretty safe to say that there are some of you Archer fans out there who at least pseudo-checked out from the FXX/FX on Hulu series once Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin) entered "The Coma Seasons." We're not judging. We understand. But now that the series is returning to its "real world" when debuts its eleventh season on September 16, you're probably excited to get back in the game but wondering what you might need to know about those seasons to get caught up. Well, the fine folks at FX Networks have you covered with a recap of the series' entire ten-season run- and the best part? They do it in less than eleven minutes.

Now that you know how the first ten seasons lead up to this, take a look at what "this" is and where it might be heading in the following official trailer for the eleventh season return of Archer:

In season 11 of FXX's comedy Archer, Sterling is ready to return to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that? The others may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine.

Executive producers Matt Thompson and Casey Willis revealed Archer would be returning to its "real world" after several coma-induced genre-themed seasons last summer. But as we mentioned above, after three seasons out of action Sterling Archer is returning to a world – and agency – that's passed him by. For Thompson and Willis, it gives them the opportunity to present an Archer that viewers haven't seen before. It's one thing when the screw-ups and bumbling are backed-up with the skills of a trained spy, but Archer finds himself at both a physical and psychological disadvantage.

As Thompson explains it, "The main thing is Archer and how lost he is. He feels everyone has left him behind. The only person who seems to give a f*** is Pam, and she's like, 'Hey, buddy, let's go get a drink, I still love you.' But everybody else treats him like an afterthought, he's not what he was, and he's actually making them worse at their jobs. He's in the way. And that exploration of truly something different for Archer as a character is exciting for us. So it's about him, and how having him back in the group forces change upon all of them." For Willis, it's about him no longer being the center of his own universe: "Archer can't understand how everything moved on without him; he's the center of the universe in his mind. And Archer is going to change throughout the season as well."