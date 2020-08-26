Archer Season 11 Teaser: Office Work Is A Full-Contact Sport for Cyril

FXX/FX on Hulu's Archer says goodbye to the "coma seasons" and hello to Sterling Archer's (H. Jon Benjamin) real world when the eleventh season of the long-running animated series premieres on September 16th. Except our Archer won't be the same Archer we know, love, and should probably schedule an intervention for. All of those years spent in a coma impact his physical skills, so he's going to need to rely more on his mind (uh-oh) as well as a state-of-the-art cane that could be just the upgrade he's been looking for.

Of course, you can't get used to a sweet piece of high tech without taking it out for a test run, which is exactly what Sterling does in the newest teaser, "Range." Unfortunately for Cyril (Chris Parnell), that means there's going to be some "collateral damage":

In season 11 of FXX's comedy Archer, Sterling is ready to return to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that? The others may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine.

Last summer, executive producers Matt Thompson and Casey Willis revealed that the series would be returning to its main storyline after several coma-induced genre-themed seasons. But as we mentioned above, after three seasons out of action Archer is returning to a world – and agency – that's passed him by. For Thompson and Willis, it gives them the opportunity to present an Archer that viewers haven't seen before. It's one thing when the screw-ups and bumbling are backed-up with the skills of a trained spy, but Archer finds himself at both a physical and psychological disadvantage.

As Thompson explains it, "The main thing is Archer and how lost he is. He feels everyone has left him behind. The only person who seems to give a f*** is Pam, and she's like, 'Hey, buddy, let's go get a drink, I still love you.' But everybody else treats him like an afterthought, he's not what he was, and he's actually making them worse at their jobs. He's in the way. And that exploration of truly something different for Archer as a character is exciting for us. So it's about him, and how having him back in the group forces change upon all of them." For Willis, it's about him no longer being the center of his own universe: "Archer can't understand how everything moved on without him; he's the center of the universe in his mind. And Archer is going to change throughout the season as well."