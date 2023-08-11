Posted in: FX, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: archer, FXX, preview, Season 14, trailer

Archer Season 14 Preview: Sterling Forgot That He Always Beings Backup

Thankfully, Sterling remembers that he always brings "backup" just in case in the following look at the 14th & final season of FXX's Archer.

Some serious changes are in the air when the 14th & final season of FXX's Archer starts hitting our screens later this month. Heading into the final run, Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin) and The Agency are looking to find their own way – with Lana (Aisha Tyler) at the helm. Her goal? Make money while making the world a better place. The problem? The world doesn't quite run like that. Another problem? Lana might have a new title, but she didn't get a new team – as is evident in the following clip from the upcoming season.

Faking interest in her weekend plans, Sterling has only one question on his mind for Lana. Where's the booze? Well, it turns out it's a lot closer than even he realized:

Calling in backup. The final season of FXX's Archer premieres 8.30. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/BJwtZIzbEL — Archer (@archerfxx) August 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

With the final run kicking off on August 30th, here's a look at the official final season trailer for FXX's Archer – followed by a look back at some additional intel on the series return:

During an interview with ScreenRant from earlier this year, series star Chris Parnell (Cyril Figgis) discussed how the series shifted its focus & approach during Season 13 in light of the passing of the great Jessica Walters (Malory Archer). "I think you got a pretty good sense of the big shift that happened with season 13 without Mallory around, sadly, without Jessica," Parnell shared. And then he followed that up with an unexpected revelation about the animated series' future. "But yeah, I think it's gonna be more of us doing spy stuff, but we've just started recording season 14, so it remains to be seen what else is gonna happen," Parnell added.

FX's Archer features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, Lana Kane; Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, Algernop Krieger. The 13th season also featured the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. The animated series was created by Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions (with FX Productions producing).

