Are We Actually Getting an Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary Crossover?

Rob McElhenney and Quinta Brunson teased it, but could an Abbott Elementary/It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover become a reality?

Could the crossover that we wanted to see happen finally be happening? Could FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Quinta Brunson's award-winning ABC series Abbott Elementary actually be crossing over? Back in February, all the world was buzzing about that "Willy Wonka Experience" over in Glasgow, Scotland, that was supposed to be an immersive experience but turned out to be less a "land of pure imagination" and more like a ground zero for all of your worst nightmares. Well, McElhenney caught wind of the story and reposted it on Twitter/X, adding that "a lot of you are saying this feels like an episode of 'Sunny,' but to me, it feels more like an [Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary] crossover episode." It turned out that Brunson liked the crossover idea, too…

Here's a look at McElhenney's initial post that got the conversation going…

A lot of you are saying this feels like an episode of Sunny, but to me it feels more like an @alwayssunny @AbbottElemABC crossover episode. https://t.co/ZBicL2MTp6 — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) February 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Well, Brunson didn't waste much time letting McElhenney know that they're game if The Gang is – posting a screencap of McElhenney's initial tweet/x on Instagram Stories while adding, "Just say the word @RobMcElhenney [with a salute emoji]. I love you guys." Earlier today, McElhenney also took to Instagram to let Brunson know that "the feeling is mutual":

That brings us to today's Abbott Elementary panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024), where Brunson dropped an interesting tease about a big crossover that would be hitting screens soon. "We will be doing an interesting crossover this season. I'm not gonna tell you with who or with what or where or when or how. But just know, it's very exciting and I think it will change television as we know it," Brunson offered – and with that, our dumpster fires of random speculation began raging. It would make every sense in the world for it to be "Always Sunny" – simply because of the comedic possibilities. Charlie (Day) applies to be a janitor or Mac (McElhenney) or Dennis (Howerton) try to be substitute teachers? Maybe the AE crew finds themselves stumbling upon Paddy's during a night out.

