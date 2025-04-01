Posted in: BBC, Current News, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: inside no 9, Stage Fright

Inside No 9's Stage/Fright Goes On Tour Around UK From September 2025

Inside No 9's Stage/Fright from Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith goes on tour around the UK... a A local show for local people.

Article Summary Stage/Fright, by Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, tours the UK from September 2025 for twelve weeks.

The stage show offers a meta-textual epilogue to the acclaimed horror comedy anthology series Inside No 9.

Tickets for the show go on sale tomorrow at insideno9onstage.com, featuring rotating celebrity 'hostages'.

Venues include Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, and more, presented by Phil McIntyre Live and IN9 Theatre Company.

I saw Stage/Fright, the Inside No 9 stage show from Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith in the West End a couple of months back, and it was an absolute hoot. A meta-textual epilogue to their horror comedy BBC anthology show, it sold out faster than a hare. Every show had a special guest being held hostage by the cast (it's okay, we are allowed to say that now) as parts of it reprised and reinterpreted the TV show for the stage, and others added new mythos and history to the concept of horror on the boards going back centuries in the very theatre it took place.

Well, that will be a challenge for the new chapter in Stage/Fright as it goes on a twelve-week tour around the UK. A local show for local people. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at noon, at insideno9onstage.com or your local tout standing on the corner of the street… here's where you will find them:

Tuesday 9 – Saturday 13 September

Milton Keynes Theatre

Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 September

Sunderland, Empire Theatre

Tuesday 23 – 27 September

Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre

Tuesday 7 – 11 October

Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre

Tuesday 14 – 18 October

Manchester, Opera House

Tuesday 21 – 25 October

Woking, New Victoria Theatre

Tuesday 28 October – Saturday 1 November

Hull, New Theatre

Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 November

Oxford, New Theatre

Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 November

Stoke-on-Trent, Regent Theatre

Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 November

Liverpool, Empire Theatre

Tuesday 25 – 29 November

Edinburgh Playhouse

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith said: "We have been bowled over by the success of Inside No 9 Stage / Fright at the Wyndham's Theatre. Selling out every performance before the run started and being nominated for an Olivier Award was fantastic enough, but the nightly reaction from fans and newcomers alike has been exhilarating and really quite moving. So we are delighted to be able to bring the show to a wider audience around the country. The phrase 'swan-song' refers to a final performance, often associated with the ancient belief that swans sing beautifully just before their death. Which is a load of bollocks of course as all swans do is shit and honk. So come along to the swan-song tour of Inside No 9 and see for yourselves how we bow out. There won't be a dry seat in the house."

Each performance will see a different celebrity 'hostage' perform with Steve and Reece. The West End run included cameos from Stephen Fry, Lenny Henry, Mel Giedroyc, Matt Lucas, Michael Sheen, Tamsin Greig, Adrian Dunbar, Bob Mortimer, David Walliams, Micky Flanagan, Meera Syal, Mackenzie Crook, Emilia Fox and Rob Brydon, as well as many others.

Inside No.9 Stage / Fright is presented by Phil McIntyre Live and IN9 Theatre Company. Here's a look at what's coming…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!