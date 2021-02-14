Juice Robinson, David Finlay Head to Impact; No Surrender Highlights

Greetings, comrades. It is I, your El Presidente, sifting through the wreckage of last night's monumental events. On the one hand, former president Donald Trump was acquitted by spineless Republicans in a Senate vote, paving the way for him to run for office again in 2024 and finish ruining the country. On the other hand, Bleeding Cool reporter Chad McMahon finally came clean about his marital issues during our live coverage of Impact No Surrender last night, comrades. Chad, amigo, your El Presidente is very proud of you. You hang in there, little buddy.

Another shocking piece of news came at the end of No Surrender, when an add aired advertising the arrival of NJPW stars Juice Robinson and David Finlay on Impact this coming Tuesday. Now the three-way crossover between Impact, AEW, and NJPW can truly kick into high gear, with stars from NJPW, AEW, and Impact appearing on both Dynamite and Impact television. What an exciting time to be a wrestling fan, comrades!

Here's the ad that aired at the end of Impact No Surrender last night:

Impact has also posted video highlights from No Surrender, which featured nine big matches and aired exclusively on Impact Plus.

And if those clips weren't enough, comrades, you can always go back and read through Bleeding Cool's in-depth No Surrender coverage from last night.

Comrades, the capitalist pigs that control the means of production at Bleeding Cool have demanded I provide you with this paragraph of SEO keyword-rich text so that they can continue to fill their coffers with the product of the people's labor. One day, El Presidente vows, they will all die like dogs. But until that day comes, my friends, I must play their game for now.

Impact Wrestling, the successor to the great legacy of TNA Wrestling, airs weekly on AXS TV on Tuesdays at 8PM Eastern. Impact also streams live at that same time on Twitch. The company also offers a monthly subscription service, Impact Plus, that offers access to replays of Impact, monthly Impact Plus exclusive quasi-PPV events, and access to the illustrious TNA tape library. Impact PPV events and Impact Plus can also be purchased and viewed on the Fite TV app.