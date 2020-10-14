Aron Stevens Buries WWE, Then Claims He's Never Buried WWE

Aron Stevens, the NWA wrestler and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood booker who was, once upon a time, known as Damien Sandow in WWE, recently gave in an interview to Wrestling Inc. that they've been milking for about a week now. During the interview, Stevens talked about his experience in WWE and how it's affected his perspective as a booker.

"I try to treat talent with respect, number one, first and foremost, because I know what I didn't like," he said. "WWE is a very big company, so you can't fault them for this. They cannot give every single talent individual attention. They can't. They have to focus on the guys that they want to be the top guys because whoever is the top guy there is someone that they want to be, and by 'they,' I mean one person or two or three people. And it's that simple, and it does work like that regardless of fan response or anything else, but as a wrestler, I was always like, 'oh, fan response wise, I'm here.' And maybe in a corporate boardroom, they didn't see it like that.

Stevens claims not to hold any resentment over it and claims never to have buried WWE, even though he kinda sorta just did, saying. "Maybe they had, from the business end of things, they wanted to go with somebody for marketing purposes or whatever. That's just that machine, and it doesn't make it right or wrong, which is why I've never really buried them because you know what? WWE's a certain kind of machine, and I played in that sandbox, and then I did try to make the most of my time."

Of course, Stevens seems to have forgotten the very first thing he did after leaving WWE, which was to show up on in TNA and bury WWE. Here's what he said in his first promo there:

Impact Wrestling management has done what a few people were too scared to do: give me a microphone on live TV. Now I am not going to stand out here and — let it out, this is a long time coming — I am not going to stand out here and talk about glass ceilings and brass rings and any kind of cliche. I am going to do what I always have done and that's come out here and tell the truth. I am going to speak with full disclosure, and for those who used to employ me, don't worry, because this is not about you. This about something near and dear to my heart. Something that I've always put first and foremost in my career. The paying customer. The supporter of professional wrestling. The fans. And over the course of the last five years, me having this philosophy, some people have labeled me too entertaining to receive opportunities to compete for world titles. There are some who are preordained to receive opportunity after opportunity after opportunity, and in the process, not only is your intelligence insulted, but your opinions are thrown out the window. There are others that, on an even playing field, seize opportunity. And right here in Impact Wrestling, right here in TNA, this is the proving ground where talent can pass or fail, succeed or not succeed, based on talent alone. And do we really need proof? I'll give you proof. EC3. Drew Galloway. Bobby Lashley. There's even a guy called Brother Nero that I hear everyone talking about, but I haven't met him.

That sounds pretty much like a burial to The Chadster. Just goes to show you: never trust a carny.