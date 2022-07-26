Ash Vs Evil Dead Star Bruce Campbell "Talking About" Animated Series

When Starz brought back the Evil Dead franchise in the TV series Ash Vs Evil Dead in 2015, fans certainly rejoiced seeing star Bruce Campbell don the chainsaw once more. Sadly, the series would be canceled after three seasons, and Campbell announced his live-action retirement from the role citing that his 64-year-old body is no longer able to carry the physical demands of Ash J. Williams. While the actor has since reprised the role for voiceover projects with the recent Evil Dead: The Game, fans might have reason to hope to see the adventures of Ash come alive again on the screen for an animated adventure, as the actor revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.

"You can do the future a lot easier in animation. I still sound like Ash, and you know, my voice hasn't been as beat up as my body has been, so I can still do that crap. So I'll still do the video game. And we're already talking about an animated [series]," Campbell told Collider. The actor first played the role in the 1981 original Sam Raimi film, which spawned two direct sequels in 1987's Evil Dead II and 1992's Army of Darkness. The 2013 reboot was directed by Fede Álvarez with Jane Levy in the starring role and Campbell making a brief post-credits cameo. There will be another sequel in Lee Cronin's upcoming Evil Dead Rise that will take the narrative largely outside of the cabin, as did the Starz series with Campbell only involved in an executive producer role with Raimi.

Campbell lent his voice as Ash on several previous Evil Dead-related games, including the horror-themed Dead by Daylight, in which fans have access to characters from other horror franchises like Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Hellraiser, & more. Joining him on Evil Dead: The Game from Saber Interactive were his AVE co-stars Dana DeLorenzo (Kelly) and Ray Santiago (Pablo). In the series finale, Ash ended up in the dystopian future where deadites were still a threat, and he drives off with a weaponized Oldsmobile in the sunset.