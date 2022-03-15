Evil Dead Rise Moves on From Editing to Post Production

It's not a bad time to be an Evil Dead fan. With a (widely) hyped video game coming soon, the 25th anniversary of Evil Dead 2, and the news that the franchise will soon live on, there's a lot to content to soak in. More recently, the next film's director Lee Cronin shared an exciting update on the state of Evil Dead Rise, suggesting that we're getting closer to a complete project.

Cronin revealed the news by taking to Twitter where he writes, "Picture lock on Evil Dead Rise. One step closer to unleashing this beast into the world. 6 months of editing have gone into this timeline. Onto music composition and sound design we go…" With the film heading into the next phase of post-production, it would appear that there's a strong chance we could be getting to experience Evil Dead Rise in late 2022, or perhaps, even an early 2023 release.

When he last spoke about the film, former franchise protagonist and now, an executive producer for Evil Dead Rise, Bruce Campbell addressed its transition and explained, "This one's dark, this one's pretty serious. Good, strong performances. It's a single mom who now has to deal with this book. These days it's more about the book. That book gets around, that book is handed around, passed along, people try and get rid of it, they try to bury it or destroy it, and they really can't. So this book just keeps popping up, so really it's just another story of what happens if this book appears in this particular group of people's lives and how it intersects."

The film's official synopsis reads:

A road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A apartment. The sisters' reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie's building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.

Now that we've received additional news about the status of the next Evil Dead installment and the film is feeling tangible, are you prepared to see what the future of the beloved franchise holds?