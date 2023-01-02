Assassin's Creed: Showrunner Jeb Stuart Departs Netflix Series Adapt

A little more than two years after Netflix & Ubisoft announced an adaptation of the international best-selling video game franchise Assassin's Creed, the live-action adaptation has lost its showrunner. Previously announced as showrunner back in 2021, Jeb Stuart (Vikings: Valhalla, The Fugitive) confirmed that he is "no longer involved" with the project, confirming a "difference in vision." Executive produced by Ubisoft Film & Television's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik, the series is part of Netflix's deal with Ubisoft to develop live-action, animated, and anime series based on its IPs.

"I think it was a little bit of a move of executives from LA to London, and it allowed the London group who, unfortunately, had to inherit my vision of what it was instead of getting to develop their own vision. So I think that's fair [to say it was a "difference in vision"]. I know it's going to be great whenever it comes out. I think the Ubisoft guys are fantastic. I think it's a terrific franchise. It was just a good, mutual time to move on for both sides," Stuart shared during a recent interview with Collider to promote Vikings: Valhalla Season 2.

First launched in 2007, the franchise would go on to sell more than 155 million games worldwide, making it one of the best-selling series in video game history. It was adapted as a feature in 2016, with Assassin's Creed directed by Justin Kurzel and starring Michael Fassbender. "For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the 'Assassin's Creed' brand into an iconic franchise," said Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television – Los Angeles. "We're thrilled to create an Assassin's Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the 'Assassin's Creed' universe."