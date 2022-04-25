Asuka Returns on Shockingly Not So Bad Episode of WWE Raw

Asuka returned to WWE on Raw tonight, adding to a shocking streak of somewhat entertaining things to happen on the normally excruciatingly boring show. Asuka interrupted Becky Lynch cutting a promo complaining about losing the championship and ultimately chased Lynch from the ring. Asuka has been out of action with an injury since 2021.

Of course, even with Asuka back, we would never recommend you actually put up with sitting through a three-hour episode of WWE Raw. We may have disdain for our readers… but we don't hate them. No, the best way to watch Raw — and this is no joke — is via Twitter. All you have to do is scroll through, look at some animated gifs, and let's be honest, you get the gist of it. So why put yourself through watching it on TV? Try watching WWE on Twitter and then maybe half paying attention to the PLEs, and see if you don't enjoy it far more.

Anyway, here's some highlights from Twitter of Asuka returning.

We mean, yeah. Sure. Why not?

