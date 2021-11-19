Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Premieres January 2022: Trailer

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, the conclusion of the most original fantasy epic in recent anime, will begin on streaming services in January 2022. You might remember that Part 1 ended on a sort of cliffhanger as the all-out war erupts. Heel turns! Tragic deaths of fan favourite characters with more to come! The epic final fight to save not only the world but reality itself!

On Friday, ahead of Funimation's Attack on Titan Final Season panel at the Anime NYC convention, it was announced that Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 will begin streaming on Funimation on January 9th, 2022, subtitled in all of Funimation's global territories, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and on Funimation's European streaming service Wakanim. The series will also stream on Crunchyroll worldwide and Hulu.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 | OFFICIAL TRAILER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wm8lxLwbvo)

Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that lurked outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scout Regiment dared to stray behind the safety of the walls –but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive.

In the epic continuation of the worldwide anime phenomenon, starting with episode 76, the lines between friends and enemies become even more blurred. The War for Paradis explodes in Shiganshina and as battle rages on and the true intentions of the masterminds behind the current state of the world become clear…

Based on one of the best-selling manga series of all time, having sold over 100 million volumes of the manga in print across the world, the award-winning franchise was created by Hajime Isayama. The anime series is currently produced by MAPPA (Banana Fish; JUJUTSU KAISEN; ZOMBIE LAND SAGA) and licensed from Kodansha (AKIRA; FAIRY TAIL; Fire Force; That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime).

Every plot thread in Attack on Titan is resolved in the conclusion. If you read the manga, you already know how it all ends. The anime stays close to the manga, so the same questions about the underlying politics and subtexts of the story will be the same, only animated this time. You didn't think we were really going to spoil anything, did you?