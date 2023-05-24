Aussie Open Joins AEW as Tony Khan Continues to Disrespect Business Tony Khan signs Aussie Open to AEW! Their betrayal of WWE crosses a line. Can The Chadster expose Khan's dastardly plan?

Ugh, The Chadster can't believe it: another day, another disgraceful move by Tony Khan to undermine WWE. 😢 News has (tragically) broken out of AEW Dynamite that Tony Khan signed Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis, the disloyal double-crossers known as Aussie Open, to AEW. 😡 The former NJPW wrestlers have literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back, joining Tony Khan's band of misguided traitors. Why can't people stick with WWE for life and show some loyalty?! 😤

Auughh man! So unfair! Fletcher competed against Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite tonight, and though he failed to win the AEW International Championship, he managed to get a new AEW contract for himself and his partner. 🤬 To make matters even worse, a certain "journalist," Sean Ross Sapp, who is clearly biased towards AEW and on Tony Khan's payroll, has tweeted some propaganda about Khan paying for Davis's surgery. 🤦‍♂️ Haha, nice try, Sapp! The Chadster sees through your thinly veiled attempts to make Tony look like a saint! 😉

An interesting note from our Fightful Select story — Tony Khan paid for Mark Davis' meniscus surgery himself while Aussie Open weren't under contract. Pretty cool gesture — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄 Tony Khan already has more than enough wrestlers on his roster, and he should really stop buying new ones to keep them away from The Chadster's beloved WWE. 😔 The Chadster knows that deep down, these wrestlers would much prefer WWE's wholesome, carefully controlled product over AEW's crowd-pleasing antics, stylistic variety, and less micromanaged performances. But it seems Tony Khan just does not understand a single thing about the wrestling business, and neither does Aussie Open! 💢

So, The Chadster was watching the International Championship match on AEW Dynamite, and, unsurprisingly, Tony Khan had pushed The Chadster's buttons once again. 😒 The Chadster told Keighleyanne how Tony was literally teaming up with the country of Japan just to cheese The Chadster off and unfairly compete with WWE. Can you believe it?! 🤬

But then, Keighleyanne had the audacity to suggest The Chadster just turn off the TV and stop watching Dynamite! 😮 Is she nuts?! If The Chadster stopped watching Dynamite, The Chadster wouldn't know what Tony Khan was up to, and Khan could catch The Chadster by surprise. The Chadster bets that Tony Khan would love it if The Chadster stopped watching Dynamite so he could carry out his anti-WWE agenda in peace. 😵 Well, that's never gonna happen! 🚫

It's absolutely unbelievable that Keighleyanne would take Tony Khan's side like that. 🥺 This only further proves that Tony Khan has ruined The Chadster's marriage! 💔 Oh, when will his treachery end?! 😭

But The Chadster's suffering isn't over yet! 😰 Tony Khan still has a HUGE announcement to make tonight, sure to rile up The Chadster even more. So, dear readers, be sure to check back later, because The Chadster will expose Tony Khan's evil plans and reveal them for the entire world to witness! 🌍🔍 📝💪

Stay vigilant, dear readers, and together, we'll uncover the truth! 😤✊👁‍🗨

It's Wednesday and you know what that means! #AEWDynamite is coming to you LIVE from Las Vegas, NV, on TBS! We're on the road to #AEWDoN and the #AEW International Title is kicking things off for us! pic.twitter.com/jORUWyhKUW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!