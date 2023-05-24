AEW Collision to Debut in Chicago as CM Punk Return Looms Is Tony Khan trying to kill WWE? AEW Collision, the return of CM Punk, & personal vendetta against The Chadster! #WWEvsAEW🤨💥

AEW Dynamite featured billionaire owner Tony Khan making his latest huge announcement, confirming AEW Collision will debut at the United Center in Chicago on June 17th. CM Punk rumors are running rampant, and The Chadster feels like WWE and all it stands for is under attack! So disrespectful to the wrestling business! 🤬😰

Just last week, The Chadster thought CM Punk's rumored dissension with AEW brass might put an end to AEW Collision before it even began. There were reports that the bickering led Tony Khan deciding to debut the show at the less impressive Daily's Place. Yet, with the recent announcement of AEW Collision going ahead in Chicago's United Center, Khan again did the unthinkable, likely setting the stage for CM Punk to return! 😨

Now, The Chadster must take back everything said about how Punk was risking AEW Collision and exposing the company's chaos. Because now it seems Punk is about to provide an unfair advantage by shaking up AEW's roster yet again. Were The Chadster's previous suspicions correct? Is Punk on some bizarre mission to kill WWE once and for all?! 🧐😡

Unbelievable! Has Tony Khan stooped to a whole new low by making this announcement on AEW Dynamite, or has The Chadster just become numb to his obsession? 😣 It seems Khan can't let up on his vendetta against The Chadster, and AEW fans must be pleased as punch. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫💔 AEW Collision now poses a massive threat to WWE, thanks to Tony Khan and his increasingly chaotic promotion. The return of CM Punk will just give AEW more momentum as they try to compete with WWE's well-established place in the wrestling business. The Chadster can't help but feel personally targeted by yet another one of Khan's moves, just like in The Chadster's nightmares about him! 😫 Stop being so obsessed with The Chadster, Tony!

The Chadster can't believe Khan would be rewarded for this constant disrespect to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 🤦‍♂️ Because of this, The Chadster has to retract the temporary invitation to CM Punk to join the Unbiased Journalism Club with Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, because if Punk returns to AEW and supports them, he's no better than Tony Khan himself! 😡

Tony Khan totally ruined The Chadster's evening, because of course when The Chadster heard this announcement he had no choice but to throw his White Claw seltzer at the television, and now Keighleyanne is mad at The Chadster for making a mess on the carpet. The Chadster tried explaining to Keighleyanne how Tony Khan is to blame for everything from AEW's shenanigans to The Chadster's personal issues! But, of course, she rolled her eyes and continued texting with that guy Gary. The Chadster is outraged that Keighleyanne would take Tony Khan's side! What has he done to The Chadster's marriage?! 💔

So, as The Chadster gets more cheesed off than ever before, rest assured: The Chadster and his fellow unbiased journalists will not back down! They'll expose AEW, Tony Khan, and CM Punk for their manipulative ways, regardless of how their biased ideas trickle into their nightmares! Until then, The Chadster hopes all the WWE fans unite against AEW's unethical tactics to respect the business WWE worked so hard on! Fight on, dear friends! 💪🙂

