Author Harlan Coben, CBS Ready to Offer Viewers a "Final Twist"

Harlan Coben's Final Twist is a new true-crime series coming to CBS, hosted by the author himself (who's no stranger to twisty crime stories).

Bestselling crime author Harlan Coben is set to host an unscripted true crime series for CBS titled Harlan Coben's Final Twist, in case you miss whose show it is. This dude is currently the crime and thriller writer who might have more adaptations of his books across multiple networks and streamers – more than James Patterson. And CBS is the network watched by people obsessed with crime, after all.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist brings the world's best-selling mystery author into the true-crime television genre for the first time. With over 90 million books sold globally and scripted series (Fool Me Once, Safe, The Innocent), he is known for his twisting narratives and intricate plots. In each one-hour episode, Mr. Twisty Author himself will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes, and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions, and lies. With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival materials, the series will provide an in-depth look at stories where nothing is as it seems.

Coben is the creator and executive producer of several Netflix television dramas, including Stay Close, The Stranger, Safe, The Five, The Innocent, and The Woods. He is also the creator and executive producer of the Prime Video series Harlan Coben's Shelter, based on his young adult books featuring Mickey Bolitar. He was the showrunner and executive producer for two French TV mini-series, Une Chance de Trop (No Second Chance) and Just Un Regard (Just One Look). Keine Zweite Chance, also based on his novel, aired in Germany on Sat1. Hey, his own production company is called Final Twist!

Harlan Coben's Final Twist is executive produced by Harlan Coben and Ben Coben for Final Twist Productions, with All Rise Films' Jeff Zimbalist serving as executive producer and showrunner. Stu Schreiberg serves as executive producer for Triage Entertainment, and Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong serve as executive producers for See It Now Studios. Jess Philipps also serves as executive producer.

