Avatar: The Last Airbender S02 Wraps, S03 Work Starts; Cast Updates

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender wrapped Season 2 and started production on Season 3. Here's a look at the newest faces joining the cast.

Netflix is turning today into a really big news day for the streamer – and that includes shining the spotlight on how production is going with the second and third seasons of Netflix and Showrunners Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani's live-action series adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. In the video below, Gordon Cormier (Aang), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Miya Cech (Toph), Kiawentiio (Katara), Dallas Liu (Zuko), Elizabeth Yu (Azula), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Uncle Roh), and Daniel Dae Kim (Fire Lord Azai) are letting everyone know that production on the second season has wrapped – and that they're already at work on Season 3.

Speaking of the third season, we also learned that Jon Jon Briones (Ratched, Hadestown, The Last Voyage of the Demeter) has been cast as Piandao, with Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves, Legends of the Fall, Killers of the Flower Moon) tapped for the role of Hama in Season 3. But what about Season 2? Well, we also have another round of new faces for the second season to pass along – including: Terry Chen (Lucky Star, Jessica Jones, House of Cards) as Jeong Jeong; Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Between the Temples, Ghostlight) as Lo and Li; Lily Gao (Blue Sun Palace, Twisted Metal, Slip) as Ursa; Madison Hu (The Brothers Sun, Boogeyman) as Fei; and Dichen Lachman (Severance, Jurassic World: Dominion, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) as Yangchen. Here's a look at the cast multi-tasking with their production announcements, as production on the third season rolls on:

That's a wrap on Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2! The time of Sozin's comet draws near. Season 3 is now in production! pic.twitter.com/Esx3ZOOGAq — Netflix (@netflix) May 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

Chin Han (Mortal Kombat), Hoa Xuande (The Sympathizer), Justin Chien (The Brothers Sun), Amanda Zhou (Spinning Out), Crystal Yu (Doctor Who), Kelemete Misipeka (Sons of Thunder), Lourdes Faberes (The Sandman), and Rekha Sharma (Yellowjackets) are joining the cast for the second season. They join Miya Cech, who was officially announced as Toph back in September 2024.

Han has been tapped to play Long Feng, leader of Ba Sing Se secret police, the Dai Li, while Xuande is set as Professor Zei, head of the anthropology department at Ba Sing Se University. Chien's King Kuei is the ruler of the Earth Kingdom, while Zhou's Joo Dee is a public servant and guide for important visitors in Ba Sing Se. Yu is on board as Lady Beifong, Toph's mother, while Misipeka will play professional earthbending wrestler, The Boulder. Faberes has been tapped for General Sung, a high-ranking Earth Army commander – with Sharma set for a new character, Amita.

And here's a look back at the video of the cast returning to start work on the second season – including the table read – that was released by Netflix back in September 2024:

