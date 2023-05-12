Babylon 5 Creator JMS Offers Timeline for Animated Film Intel & More Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski offered an update on updates on Babylon 5: The Road Home and addressed a very important question.

With the Babylon 5 fan community still celebrating the news that Babylon 5 would be returning as an animated film from Warner Bros. Animation & Warner Bros Home Entertainment, series creator J. Michael Straczynski had some important updates to share – with one actually being an update on updates. First up, if you're looking for a final update on the animated film with a release date, an overall summary, a trailer, intel on how to get ahold of it, and more, JMS announced all of that will hit the public in mid-June. And for those of you out there concerned that you've watched the series but haven't checked out the movies, books, comics books, etc, JMS says you have nothing to worry about. "I've seen so many recent franchise movies where you have to do a ton of homework before you can understand the story, and that just seems unfair, so yes, this can be enjoyed by newbies and classic fans, who will get more out of some things without impeding the others," he tweeted.

Here's a look at JMS's tweets from earlier today, followed by a look back at what we know about the animated project so far:

For those who have been waiting for more information on the #B5AnimatedMovie, the final update will come in mid-June not just here but to the public at large. It will have the release date, plot summary, A TRAILER, how/where to watch/obtain it, and other cool stuff. — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) May 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Absolutely. I've seen so many recent franchise movies where you have to do a ton of homework before you can understand the story, and that just seems unfair, so yes, this can be enjoyed by newbies and classic fans, who will get more out of some things without impeding the others https://t.co/EqJL1HD6jl — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) May 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Continuing the storyline from the 1990s, here's a look at the official logline for Babylon 5: The Road Home: "Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way, he reunites with some familiar faces, while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe."

Returning from the original series are Bruce Boxleitner as John Sheridan, Claudia Christian as Susan Ivanova, Peter Jurasik as Londo Mollari, Bill Mumy as Lennier, Tracy Scoggins as Elizabeth Lochley, and Patricia Tallman as Lyta Alexander. In addition, the animated feature also sees Paul Guyet as Zathras and Jeffery Sinclair, Anthony Hansen as Michael Garibaldi, Mara Junot as Reporter and Computer Voice, Phil LaMarr as Dr. Stephen Franklin, Piotr Michael as David Sheridan, Andrew Morgado as G'Kar, and Rebecca Riedy as Delenn. JMS penned the film and will executive produce, with Matt Peters (Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons) directing. Rick Morales serves as supervising producer, with Sam Register serving as the executive producer on the Warner Bros. Animation & Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment animated feature.