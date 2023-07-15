Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Movies, Preview, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: babylon 5, j. michael straczynski, jms, sdcc, sdcc 2023, the road home

Babylon 5: JMS Confirms Second "The Road Home" SDCC Screening Set

J. Michael Straczynski confirmed that Babylon 5: The Road Home will have a second SDCC 2023 screening, this one taking place on Sunday.

While the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes have created a ton of uncertainty when it comes to how San Diego Comic-Con turns out by the time the dust settles a week from this Sunday. But one thing that's still going on as planned is a screening of J. Michael Straczynski, Warner Bros. Animation & WB Home Entertainment's upcoming animated return film, Babylon 5: The Road Home – blasting off on August 15th on various formats (Digital, 4K UHD & Blu-ray). And if you're going to be at SDCC but you're afraid that you won't be able to make the main screening on Saturday night, JMS took to Twitter to confirm that a second screening is set for Sunday at 3:30 pm PT in 6DE.

Here's a look at JMS's tweet confirming that a second screening will be rolling on the Sunday of SDCC 2023:

ATTENTION B5 FANS ATTENDING @Comic_Con: due to demand a SECOND SCREENING of Babylon 5: The Road Home has just been scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 in 6DE for those who won't be able to attend the main screening Saturday night or squeeze in if/when it fills up. (So BE EARLY on Sat.) — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) July 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet

What We Know About Babylon 5: The Road Home

Continuing the storyline from the 1990s, here's a look at the official logline for Babylon 5: The Road Home: "Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way, he reunites with some familiar faces while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe."

Returning from the original series are Bruce Boxleitner as John Sheridan, Claudia Christian as Susan Ivanova, Peter Jurasik as Londo Mollari, Bill Mumy as Lennier, Tracy Scoggins as Elizabeth Lochley, and Patricia Tallman as Lyta Alexander. In addition, the animated feature also sees Paul Guyet as Zathras and Jeffery Sinclair, Anthony Hansen as Michael Garibaldi, Mara Junot as Reporter and Computer Voice, Phil LaMarr as Dr. Stephen Franklin, Piotr Michael as David Sheridan, Andrew Morgado as G'Kar, and Rebecca Riedy as Delenn. JMS penned the film and will executive produce, with Matt Peters (Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons) directing. Rick Morales serves as supervising producer, with Sam Register serving as the executive producer on the Warner Bros. Animation & Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment animated feature.

