BAFTA Awards: Delroy Lindo Responds; BBC Claiming Truck to Blame?

BAFTA Awards: Delroy Lindo on John Davidson yelling the N-word at him and Michael B. Jordan; BBC producers are reportedly blaming - a truck?

With Sunday's BAFTA Awards becoming a bigger issue, raising more questions each time the BBC attempts to explain or apologize, we have some additional updates to pass along. As you know by now, yesterday's ceremony saw Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson, who is spotlighted in the film I Swear (and portrayed by BAFTA winner Robert Aramayo), yell out the N-word as one of his tics while Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage to present the award for Best Visual Effects to Avatar: Fire and Ash. Fueling the controversy was the BBC's decision not to edit the moment, despite the event airing on BBC One and iPlayer with essentially a two-hour delay. In addition, the moment remained unedited when it reaired in the United States on E! Entertainment on Sunday night.

Delroy Lindo Wished "Someone from BAFTA Spoke to Us Afterwards": Vanity Fair reports that Lindo spoke with them about the incident during an after-party, noting that he and Jordan "did what we had to do" after Davidson's outburst. That said, Lindo shared that he wished "someone from BAFTA spoke to us afterwards."

Report: Nominees & Attendees Not Given a Heads-Up About Davidson: Variety reports from sources that floor managers "warned guests and attendees sitting around Davidson of his condition, without specifying what kinds of outbursts they might hear." Reportedly, that didn't extend to nominees or attendees, who weren't contacted by BAFTA or BBC ahead of the show.

Report: The Truck Did It! The Guardian is reporting that "producers overseeing the ceremony for the BBC were doing so from a truck and say they simply did not hear the slur." If true, that would mean there were no discussions about the incident in the two hours between the live show and BBC One/BBC iPlayer airing it, during the time that the event remained on the streaming service, and the 3-4 hours before the event would re-air in the U.S.

Here's a look back at the BAFTA Awards-related updates that dropped overnight and this morning:

BBC Removes BAFTA Awards From iPlayer: Though remaining on the streaming service for a number of hours, the event was eventually pulled and replaced with a message noting that the "episode will be available soon" after editing.

BBC Responds: "Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony it was not intentional. We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer."

BBC Editing Questions Remain: Though the show's producers had prepared for Davidson to attend, it remains unclear why Davidson's comments would've made it to air and streaming. In addition, the BBC will need to explain why the N-word wasn't edited for broadcast, but BAFTA Award winner Akinola Davies Jr.'s "Free Palestine" was edited out of the broadcast.

"Sinner" Production Designer Hannah Beachler Calls out BAFTA Awards, Host Alan Cumming: "I keep trying to write about what happened at the BAFTAs, and I can't find the words. The situation is almost impossible, but it happened 3 times that night, and one of the three times was directed at myself on the way to dinner after the show," Hannah Beacheler shared about her experience during the event in a series of social media posts. And a third time at a Black woman. I understand and deeply know why this is an impossible situation. I know we must handle this with grace and continue to push through. But what made the situation worse was the throw away apology of 'if you were offended' at the end of the show. Of course we were offended…but our frequency, our spiritual vibration is tuned to a higher level than what happened. I am not steal, this did not bounce off of me, but I exist above it. It can't take away from who I am as an artist."

Awards ceremony host Alan Cumming addressed Davidson's outbursts on two occasions during the broadcast, noting at one point, "You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette's syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience. Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone." Later on, Cumming would address the topic again, adding: "Tourette's Syndrome is a disability and the tics you've heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette's Syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight."

