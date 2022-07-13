Bart Loses His Cool In This Original The Simpsons Production Cel

The Simpsons is not only one of the longest-running animated series of all time, but it is also the longest-running American sitcom and the longest-running American scripted primetime TV series. Imagine that? Eat your heart out, Supernatural, and Gray's Anatomy. Created by Matt Groening in 1989, The Simpsons has been released in a whopping five decades, starting in the 80s until the 2020s. That long run includes 33 seasons, a whopping 728 episodes, and a feature film. This historic run has made many characters from the show into household names, including, of course, the lead characters Homer Simpson and Bart Simpson, as well as many of the supporting cast, including Montgomery Burns and Ned Flanders. Today, let's take a look at an auction listing at Heritage Auctions featuring an original production cel from a 1994 episode of The Simpsons.

An none-too-pleased Bart reacts with anger in this original hand-painted 12 field production cel, from the Season 6 episode "Bart of Darkness." When Bart breaks his leg and is forced to stay inside for the summer, he starts spying on neighbor Ned Flanders, in this clever parody of Alfred Hitchcock's classic film Rear Window. This nicely shaded large close-up of Bart's face has an overall image size of approximately 4" x 7". The cel is placed on a print line art copy of Bart's bedroom, added for presentation purposes. Condition is Very Good with minor handling wear.

Bart sure is heated. Fans of The Simpsons are some of the most intense and active out there, so if you want to bring home the memorable original production cel from the making of this classic cartoon, you can head over to Heritage Auctions and stake your claim with a bid.