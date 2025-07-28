Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: bat-mite, peacemaker

Bat-Mite Not Making the Peacemaker Season 1/DCU Canon Move?

During the latest episode of the Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn, it sounds like Bat-Mite may not make the Season 1/DCU cut.

Article Summary Bat-Mite was referenced in Peacemaker Season 1, sparking excitement over his place in DCU canon.

James Gunn confirms most Peacemaker Season 1 events are canon, but Bat-Mite's status is unclear.

Gunn shares his fondness for Bat-Mite but can't confirm the character is "real" in the new DCU yet.

As DC Studios tweaks continuity, Bat-Mite's presence in the evolving universe remains uncertain.

It all began back during the first season of writer/director James Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker. Steve Agee's John Economos was just trying to do his part by playing "Florence Nightingale" for an injured Peacemaker (Cena). But after one too many "dye-beards" jokes, Economos has had enough and goes off on Chris, letting him know everyone else he would rather be working with- including that interdimensional imp.

That right, Bat-Mite – the reality-warping imp from the Mite Dimension with the Batman fan-imp obsession who was first introduced in May 1959's Detective Comics #267 (May 1959) in the story "Batman Meets Bat-Mite" (written by Bill Finger, with art by Sheldon Moldoff) – was officially brought into the DCU. Except that was before DC Studios formally began rolling out its new DCU…

Now that we're in the era of DC Studios' DCU, there's the matter of looking at what from the first season is canon and what gets left behind. During the first episode of HBO Max's Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn, Gunn put the word out that most of the series is canon, minus the Justice League stuff. A promising sign for Bat-Mite making the cut, especially considering Gunn previously shared that Bat-Mite was "the thing I'm the second most concerned about" in terms of canon. But then the second episode hit this week (which you can check out at the top of the article).

Beginning around the 41:40 mark in the episode, reaffirms that pretty much everything in Season 1 is canon… "except maybe Bat-Mite." To make it clear, Gunn does a nice job of ensuring everyone knows what a fan he is of the character, but he's not at a point where he can "say for sure that Bat-Mite is real." After offering a quick refresher on the character's backstory and connection to Batman, Gunn joked with the hosts that he's going to call Matt Reeves about using Bat-Mite to go against Robert Pattinson's Batman. But for now, it appears Bat-Mite's DCU future remains uncertain…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!