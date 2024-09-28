Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Movies, TV, Warner Animation Group | Tagged: Batman, burt ward, dc comics, Diedrich Bader, Hamish Linklater, Hollywood Walk Of Fame, james gunn, jason o'mara, Troy Baker

Batman Honored by Hollywood Walk of Fame & Guinness World Records

Check out the video of Batman being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - and earning a Guinness World Records title.

Many who were a part of the Batman universe were on hand at the unveiling of the Caped Crusader's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 26th. Aside from DC President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee, DC SVP and General Manager Anne DePies, and Guinness World Record adjudicator Michael Empric on hand, emcee Steve Nissen, the president & CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce hosted the ceremony featuring many special guests. Participating are notable Batman actors Burt Ward, who played Dick Grayson/Robin in the 1966 ABC TV live-action series Batman, and voice actors Jason O'Mara, Troy Baker, Hamish Linklater, and Diedrich Bader. Sadly, none of the live-action actors who played the Dark Knight from the films appeared.

Batman Becomes First Superhero to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

While it's a coincidence, September 2024 has been kind to Batman since not only did he end the month with a star, but director Tim Burton, who helped make the superhero a cinematic sensation with his 1989 live-action adaptation of Batman and its 1992 sequel, Batman Returns, also received a star on the 3rd to start the month. Others celebrating the honor from afar include executive producer Michael Uslan, DC Studios co-chair and co-CEO James Gunn, and more.

Created for DC Comics by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, The Dark Knight first appeared in Detective Comics #27 (1939) and withstood the test of time through generations for more than 85 years. Without a shortage of villains to fight in Batman's rogue gallery terrorizing Gotham City and beyond, Bruce, who initially started as a crimefighting lone wolf with the assistance of his faithful butler Alfred Pennyworth, who typically monitors activity remotely, eventually embraced teamwork, training a variety of young crimefighting apprentices who would adopt the name, Robin; Batgirl/Oracle Barbara Gordon, and of course, the Justice League on global matters. Not only does Batman have an enriched history of over eight decades in comics, but also been a favorite on film, TV, and video games. You can check out the ceremony below.

The final fulfillment of my dream to make serious Batman movies, restoring the darkness and dignity to Batman, occurred today with Batman becoming the first super-hero to ever have a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. For so many decades, Batman played second-fiddle to… pic.twitter.com/tuZrk0ylvV — Michael Uslan (@MichaelUslan) September 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Holy Hollywood Historical Honor, Batman!!! Burt Ward, "Robin, The Boy Wonder", reacts to the news that he will be awarded a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/84WRqMOVwH — Burt Ward&Tracy Ward (@GentleGiantsRsQ) August 10, 2019 Show Full Tweet

