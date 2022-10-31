Batman: Kevin Conroy Enjoys Halloween at "Wayne Manor" with Friends

One of the things that we love about Halloween is it gives us a chance to have a little fun with our coverage, especially when it comes to familiar faces embracing the holiday. This time around, we're checking in on voice actor extraordinaire and the best damn Batman voice ever to grace a recording booth, Batman: The Animated Series star Kevin Conroy. As you're about to see, when you're spending the holiday at "Wayne Manor" then it's only natural to expect some bats, right?

Here's a look at Conroy's tweet from earlier today, where he's showing off some of his Halloween "friends":

Conroy, Glover on Batman: The Animated Series Audio Drama Project

Fans of Batman: The Animated Series were on the receiving end of some really excellent news on Saturday, courtesy of Conroy and John Glover (The Riddler) at the 2021 Los Angeles Comic Con. During the "History of Batman" panel, the pair revealed that an audio drama sequel to the 1990s animated classic was in the works, with Batman: TAS writer Alan Burnett developing the project. "It's a great script by Alan Burnett, and it brings back the original cast," Conroy revealed during the panel, hosted by Londyn Jackson and with Will Friedle (Batman Beyond) also taking part in the panel. "The Riddler's back, and he's evolved in many ways … He understands he's on the spectrum," Glover added.

As great as the news will be to fans, there are still a number of questions still to be answered. First, it's still not clear how the audio drama podcast will be distributed. In addition, will other BTAS alumni be involved, such as Mark Hamill, aka the Joker. But there is one name from the '90s animated series attached to the project who Conroy is pretty sure fans will recognize: "Danny Elfman will write the theme." The audio drama sequel to the 1992-1995 Emmy Award-winning animated series would be just one of a number of upcoming or currently available podcast adaptations in play HBO Max has two seasons of Batman: The Audio Adventures with Jeffrey Wright as Batman. Spotify has Batman Unburied, with Winston Duke as the Caped Crusader and The Dark Knight screenwriter David S. Goyer overseeing production.