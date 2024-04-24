Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, drag race all stars, fox news, peacemaker, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, superman, TikTok, X-Men '97

X-Men '97, TikTok, Doctor Who, Drag Race & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? TikTok, USA Network's WWE Raw, FOX News/Jesse Watters/Donald Trump, CW's Superman & Lois, DC Studios' Superman, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Netflix's Wednesday, Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Netflix's One Piece, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Paramount+'s RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, Max's Peacemaker, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, FOX's Family Guy, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, Netflix's That '90s Show, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, April 24, 2024:

TikTok Ban Bill Passes U.S. Senate; President Biden Expected to Sign

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Wins Title in Best Wrestling Match of the Year

How Jesse Watters/FOX "News" Trump Pity Party Is Big Boost for Biden

Superman & Lois: Tulloch Shares Touching Message on Final Call Sheet

Superman: GL Guy Gardner Is "90% Flawed and Doesn't Care": Fillion

X-Men '97 Ep. 7 "Bright Eyes" Official Clip: Rogue's Ready to Go Off

Wednesday S02: "Westworld" Star Thandiwe Newton Reportedly Joins Cast

Pretty Little Liars Get The Spotlight in These "Summer School" Posters

One Piece Season 2: Joe Tracz Joins Netflix Series as Co-Showrunner

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Directors Post Filming Updates

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars "Ru-Veals" Season 9 Fan-Favorite Queens

Doctor Who And Dick Turpin For Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)

3 Body Problem: Gonzalez Knows Auggie Is "Not a Likable Character"

Peacemaker: John Cena BDay Brings Empanada Memories, Fresh Armpits

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ep. 1 Deleted Scene Look Posted

Family Guy: Patrick Warburton on His Mom Trying to Get Show Canceled

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Ep. 5 "Mirrors" Trailer: Wormhole Drama

American Horror Story: Delicate Finale Clip: Siobhan Cuts to The Chase

That '90s Show S02: Kunis, Kutcher Not Returning; Seth Green Returns

Doctor Who: The Last Day Ends Seventh Doctor's Story – Or Does It?

Invincible/North Korea, Warwick Davis & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bullet Club Gold in The Daily LITG, 23rd of April, 2024

