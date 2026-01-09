Posted in: Audio Dramas, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Batman, The Killing Joke

Batman: Moore, Bolland & Higgins' "Killing Joke" Audio Adapt Concludes

Here's the conclusion to DC High Volume: Batman's audio adaptation of Alan Moore, Brian Bolland, and John Higgins' Batman: The Killing Joke.

Last week, DC High Volume: Batman dropped the first part of the two-part audio drama adaptation of Alan Moore, Brian Bolland, and John Higgins' 1988 DC Comics one-shot graphic novel, Batman: The Killing Joke. Now, we've got the concluding chapter to the classic tale to pass along. Before The Joker became the Clown Prince of Crime, he was just the sort of person the Dark Knight had dedicated his life to protecting—a common man. What happened to transform this average citizen into the greatest evil ever known? And can Batman finally put an end to the cycle of bloodlust and lunacy that links these two iconic foes before it leads to its fatal conclusion?

On January 14th, Oracle: Year One (from Batman: Chronicles #5) is set to be released. Picking up from Batman: The Killing Joke, the story sees Barbara Gordon transform into the world-class hacker and information broker known throughout the DC Universe as Oracle. You can check out the second chapter above, and here's a look back at the first chapter:

Freed once again from Arkham Asylum, The Joker (Troy Baker, Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons) is out to prove that anyone can be pushed past their breaking point to madness with just one bad day. And he's going to use Gotham City's top cop, Commissioner Jim Gordon, and his brilliant daughter Barbara to do it. Now Batman must race to stop his archenemy before his reign of terror claims two of the Dark Knight's closest friends.

Joining the cast of DC High Volume: Batman are Will Friedle (Boy Meets World, Batman Beyond) as Nightwing/Dick Grayson in Nightwing: Year One, Troy Baker (The Last of Us, BioShock Infinite, Batman: Arkham Shadow) as The Joker in Batman: The Killing Joke, Shelby Young (American Horror Story) as Batgirl/Barbara Gordon, Chester Rushing (Stranger Things) as Superman/Clark Kent, Stephanie Koenig (English Teacher) as Lois Lane, along with the vocal talents of Holland Roden (Teen Wolf), Danny Nucci (Titanic), Eric Lange (Narcos), Keith Szarabajka (Halo 4), Stephanie Sheh (Sailor Moon), and Richard Epcar (Mortal Kombat).

Alongside the new cast members, DC High Volume: Batman will continue to feature Jason Spisak (Young Justice, Arcane) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Jay Paulson (Mad Men, Catch-22) as Commissioner James Gordon, Reba Buhr (Next Gen) as Catwoman/Seline Kyle, Adam O'Byrne (AMC's Interview with the Vampire) as Harvey Dent/Two-Face, Simon Vance (Bring Up the Bodies, Rod: The Autobiography of Rod Stewart) as Alfred Pennyworth, Dan Gill (Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension) as The Joker, Jesse Burch (Fall Out: New Vegas) as The Riddler, and Kevin Smith (Clerks, Dogma) as The Penguin.

Fans can follow and listen for free on any podcast platform (such as Spotify or Apple Podcasts) or watch on the official DC YouTube channel. Join the DC Official Discord Server for weekly listening parties!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!