Batman: The Animated Series' Catwoman & Nightwing Get Close

Batman: The Animated Series remains one of the most popular and respected adaptations of the Caped Crusader's story to this day. The animated series brought a dark, brooding, and stylized vibe to DC Comics' hero, charging forward with a noir-inspired take on the character. Dark and dramatic, the series' depiction of Batman has had a lasting influence, but that influence spreads beyond the cowl to many characters in Gotham. Batman: The Animated Series delivered iconic depictions of Batman's allies and rogues gallery… as well as those in between, like Catwoman. Today, Heritage Auctions features a production cel from the series featuring two of the most iconic characters to ever emerge from Gotham: Nightwing and Catwoman. Let's take a look.

"He's not my boss." "Of course not. You're your own man now, aren't you?" Catwoman gets a little too familiar with Nightwing in this excellent original production cel from the lauded Batman: The Animated Series. Seen at the 6:48 mark of the episode "You Scratch My Back," this cel has a hand-painted image area of 4" x 6.75" on the 12 field cel. Displayed on a printed background for presentation purposes, the cel bears a Warner Brothers seal, and it is joined by a Warner Brothers Certificate of Authenticity. The cel is numbered A2 in the upper right corner, and it shows minor handling and edge wear from normal use in production. The condition is Very Good.

You can now head over to Heritage Auctions to stake your claim for this one-of-a-kind production cel from the making of the iconic animated series. What better to add to your Batman or DC Comics collection than a piece of the art that made the series the memorable, historic phenomenon that it was?

