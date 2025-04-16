Posted in: Audio Dramas, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Batman

Batman: Year One: Miller/Mazzucchelli Audio Drama Drops Final Chapter

Check out the final chapter of DC High Volume's audio drama adaptation of writer Frank Miller & artist David Mazzucchelli's Batman: Year One.

Though this week brings the fourth and final chapter of its audio drama adaptation of writer Frank Miller and artist David Mazzucchelli's Batman: Year One, we're hoping we don't have to wait too long for the next storyline from DC High Volume. Originally published in 1987 by DC Comics, the groundbreaking take on Batman's origin story first appeared in Batman #404–407 and would go on to influence creators' takes on the Dark Knight decades later. In this week's episode, Batman and Lt. Jim Gordon's respective journeys hit a crossroads, with Gotham's criminal underworld waiting for them both. Can the Dark Knight and Gordon find enough common ground to save themselves – and Gotham?

Here's a look at the first three episodes and overviews for DC High Volume: Batman, updated earlier today:

Dive into the shadows of Gotham City as Bruce Wayne's transformation into the Dark Knight begins. Returning home for the first time in years, Bruce combats his own demons while struggling to topple the corrupt political system infesting his city. Meanwhile, young police lieutenant Jim Gordon arrives in Gotham with a similar mission in mind. This episode is based on Batman # 404 (Jan. 1987) written by Frank Miller with artwork by David Mazzucchelli.

Bruce Wayne decides on a haunting guise perfect for instilling fear in the criminals he plans on taking down as the Batman. But it looks like his campaign against crime may be too effective, as Gotham City's corrupt officials order Lieutenant Jim Gordon and the police to take the Dark Knight down. This episode is based on Batman # 405 (Feb. 1987) written by Frank Miller with artwork by David Mazzucchelli.

Batman's pinned down by the Gotham City police in a crumbling building with nowhere to run! It'll take his arsenal of skills to get out of this one while proving he's on the side of justice—but how can he, when they're gunning so heavily for him? Meanwhile, the rot in Gotham is infecting Lieutenant Jim Gordon's personal life. Plus, Catwoman leaps onto the scene to make a name for herself. This episode is based on Batman #406 (Apr. 1987) written by Frank Miller with artwork by David Mazzucchelli.

Lieutenant Jim Gordon has been learning his way on the streets of Gotham City, almost in step with Batman. But just as the two finally start to see eye to eye, Gotham's criminal underworld has other plans for Gordon and Batman. Can they work together for the greater good of the city? This episode is based on Batman # 407 (May 1987), written by Frank Miller with artwork by David Mazzucchelli.

Bringing essential DC comic stories to life off the page and into the audio space — DC High Volume: Batman begins with the four-part adaptation of "Year One." After traveling the world for over a decade, Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham City to find crime and corruption running rampant in the place he once called home. Knowing Gotham needs a hero, Bruce dons the cape and cowl for the first time, becoming the Batman. If Batman and his new allies, Lieutenant Jim Gordon & District Attorney Harvey Dent, succeed in removing the criminal heads of Gotham, who will replace them? A new face of villainy may appear, leading to a Long Halloween of costumed criminals…

You can check out DC High Volume every Wednesday beginning on April 2nd, wherever you happen to check out your podcasts. It will be interesting to see if we get a few for Superman before DC Studios' feature film drops in July.

