Batwoman: Nick Creegan Predicts "Total F***ing Chaos"; S03E09 Preview

With The CW's Batwoman now officially back for the second half of its third season, things aren't looking too easy Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Luke (Camrus Johnson), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) heading into next week's episode "Meet Your Maker". And the one person finding the "joke" in all of this? Marquis (Nick Creegan) aka Ryan's Joker. Before we take a look at what next's week episode has in store via the official promo, Creegan had a teaser or two to offer about his Clown Prince of Crime and threw out a three-word promise/threat of what's ahead for Season 3.

During a recent interview, Creegan had to stay spoiler-free as to whether or not Marquis will go full-on make-up for his Joker, but he did point out that putting on the face paint was something "everybody" would love to do. "I can't divulge whether that happens or not. But I mean, everybody would love to put on some face paint. I think that's one of the most cool parts about the Joker," Creegan explained. "But also, you know, this version is brand new, and we had our own twist on it. So I think you'll be excited to see the new look."

But as excited as he is by the role, Creegan also appreciates the reception he's received as the first person of color to play the role. "It's crazy. It's wild, actually. Yeah, I've done a lot of processing the past few weeks, months, you know? It's still surreal to me. It's been a wild ride for me. You know, the reception of the new Joker, being the first person of color to play this role — the messages and the love I've been getting has just been overwhelming," he revealed. "It's been a fun ride." As for what fans can expect between now and the season finale? Creegan kept his three-word response direct and to the point- and very high on the "ominous" scale: "Total f***ing chaos."

Now here's a look at the teaser for next week's episode of The CW's Batwoman, followed by the overview for "Meet Your Maker":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman | Season 3 Episode 9 | Meet Your Maker Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_DmDn_RgNs)

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 9 "Meet Your Maker": NATURAL DISASTERS – Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) attempt to track down the OG Poison Ivy when all signs point to Pamela Isley's (guest star Bridget Regan) reappearance in Gotham. At the same time, Mary (Nicole Kang) feels drawn by a powerful force and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) suddenly feels very protective of her stepsister. Meanwhile, Jada (Robin Givens) hasn't given up on rehabilitating Marquis (Nick Creegan) and seeks the help of an old friend. Guest-starring David Ramsey. Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Maya Houston

The CW's Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya, Robin Givens as Jada Jet, and Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet. Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schechter executive produce, with Berlanti Productions producing in association with Warner Bros. Television.