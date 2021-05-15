Batwoman Season 2 Episode 14 Preview: Gotham's Snakebite Hunger Grows

After last week's battle with Arthur Brown aka Cluemaster (Rick Miller) formally introduced Stephanie Brown (Morgan Kohan)- the comics universe's Spoiler- into the Arrowverse, this week's episode of The CW's Batwoman finds Black Mask aka Roman Sionis (Peter Outerbridge) stepping up his plans- and that means "Circe" aka Kate Kane (Wallis Day) will become more of a factor than any Ryan (Javicia Leslie) and the rest of the team realize. And as Snakebite addictions drive Gothamites further and further over the edge, Jacob (Dougray Scott) fights for his life- all that and more, as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for "And Justice For All":

Batwoman Season 2, Episode 14 "And Justice For All": HUNGRY FOR MORE – Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) is faced with a new challenge when Gotham's Snakebite addicts become ravenous for more than the next fix. Also starring Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Rob Duncan directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert and Maya Houston.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman 2×14 Promo "And Justice For All" (HD) Season 2 Episode 14 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ODuXbCdsgdc)

In season two of Batwoman, when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane's disappearance hits hardest at home as Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang), and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham, distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, "Bruce Wayne" (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.

It's not long before Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

