Batwoman Season 2 Teaser: Ryan's Ready to Cut Off The Serpent's Head

You would think that finding your way into the position of having to take up the mantle of Gotham's new defender would be more than enough to keep Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) busy through the entire second season of The CW's Batwoman. But then again, what fun would that be? We already have Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) to deal with- so let's throw a returning Kate Kane (Wallis Day) and Peter Outerbridge's (Nikita, V Wars) Roman Sionis aka Black Mask into the mix. But then again, there's no better way for Ryan to "kill" the "serpent" that's stalking Gotham than by going straight at the head- and cutting it off.

Here's a look at the newest second-season teaser for The CW's Batwoman– where Ryan is beginning to understand what her mom meant when she said she was put on this earth "For A Reason":

So now strap in, hold on, and check out the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for Sunday night's episode "Rule #1":

Batwoman Season 2, Episode 9 "Rule #1": THE CHOICES WE MAKE – Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) confronts Gotham's biggest foe, while new information forces those closest to Kate to make some difficult decisions. Ryan's feelings for Angelique (guest star Bevin Bru) puts her partnership with Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) at risk, while Alice (Rachel Skarsten) goes on a warped walk down memory lane. Also starring Dougray Scott and Meagan Tandy. Michael Blundell directed the episode, written by Nancy Kiu and Maya Houston.

In season two of Batwoman, when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane's disappearance hits hardest at home where Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang), and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham, distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, "Bruce Wayne" (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.

It's not long before Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.