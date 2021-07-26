Batwoman Season 3 Taps Law & Order OC's Nick Creegan as Series Regular

The CW's Batwoman isn't wasting any time bring on new faces for the show's upcoming third season (set to return on October 13), with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Nick Creegan (Law & Order: Organized Crime) has joined the cast as a series regular. Creegan's Marquis Jet is a sexy playboy who grew up in a lavish lifestyle, too charming for his own good and wielding his power with a ne'er do well attitude. He views life as one big joke and that sense of recklessness has a tendency to clash horribly with his no-nonsense mother, Jada Jet (Robin Givens). When he meets Ryan (Javicia Leslie), he sees in her a like-minded young go-getter who like him is just waiting for the right opportunity to make his mark on Gotham. Creegan joins Givens and Victoria Cartagena (Almost Family, Servant) as the three newest additions to the cast.

Givens's Jada Jet, the powerful CEO for Jet Industries. Jada isn't bossy: she's the boss. Passionate and hard-working, Jada is a woman who has worked her way through life's ups and downs to climb her way to the top — all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son. A woman with a deep past that forced her to give up her first-born child, Jada is a woman with a good heart but will do whatever it takes to protect her family.

Cartagena's Montoya is a former GCPD officer who left the force when she could no longer stomach the corruption inside the department. She now runs the "freaks division," which hasn't seen a lot of action… until now. Righteous and pragmatic, and LGBTQ+, she's a woman with a very personal (and mysterious) mission to help clean the streets of Gotham in the right way, by whatever means necessary.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.

